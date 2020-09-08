TOP (TOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One TOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $244,754.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00113981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00041812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00223159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.01675293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00167771 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

