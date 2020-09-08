Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Raised to Top Pick at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMLF. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.55.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

