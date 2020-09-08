Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

TRV stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

