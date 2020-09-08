Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 43,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit