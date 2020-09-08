Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 43,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

