Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 195,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $357,790.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Trilogy Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.