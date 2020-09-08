TRON Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $3.01 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bibox, LBank and Exmo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00224782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01710395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00168484 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00158364 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tokenomy, Neraex, Livecoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, RightBTC, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, WazirX, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, CoinEx, DigiFinex, DDEX, CoinFalcon, BitForex, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, YoBit, Kryptono, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Ovis, Exrates, Tidex, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, Indodax, Koinex, IDAX, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Liquid, LBank, CoinEgg, Rfinex, CoinExchange, IDCM, Kucoin, DragonEX, Exmo, Coindeal, Zebpay, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, OEX, Allcoin, Liqui, Braziliex, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, OpenLedger DEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.