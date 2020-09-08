TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 34,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $494.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.58. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $105,088. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TrueCar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 882,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.