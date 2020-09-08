Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,109.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,369. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 473,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

