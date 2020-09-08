Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,109.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,369. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 473,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit