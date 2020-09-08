Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMPQ. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $12.05 on Friday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.