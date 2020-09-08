Unification (FUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $215,973.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $215,973.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Unification has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

