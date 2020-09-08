Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Public Investment Fund’s 10th Largest Position

Public Investment Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Public Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Public Investment Fund owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $91,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 994.6% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,694,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $286,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.66. 2,688,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

