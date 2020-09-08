Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $188.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,892. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $197.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

