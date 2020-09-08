United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.78 ($44.45).

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTDI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €40.35 ($47.47). 132,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. United Internet has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.26.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

