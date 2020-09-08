Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.71. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $56,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,208.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,310 shares of company stock worth $539,644. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Upwork by 97.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Upwork by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,886 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,732,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $6,980,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $11,500,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.