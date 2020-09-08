USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002845 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002784 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000720 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

