USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of USNZY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.90. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

