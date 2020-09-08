Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after acquiring an additional 193,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,488,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $12,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 139,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $35,403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

