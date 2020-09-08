Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,209,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,096,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.95% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $4,856,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,398,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,369,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,279 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,665,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,582,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,935,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,102,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

