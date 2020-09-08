Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 42.52% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,184,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000.

VIS traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. 103,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

