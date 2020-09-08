Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,083,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,623,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $870,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. 4,956,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,416. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

