Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 11.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $2,972,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,593,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,679. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58.

