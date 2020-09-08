Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,405,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $791,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,610.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $112.87. 332,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,278. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.