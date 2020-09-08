Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,373,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.69. 160,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

