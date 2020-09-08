Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

VRRM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 747,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,229. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Verra Mobility by 40.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

