VF Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

VF has raised its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VF has a payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VF to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

NYSE VFC opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

