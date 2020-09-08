Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

