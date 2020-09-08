Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 9.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) shares shot up 9.6% on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Village Farms International traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.73. 3,844,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 1,008,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

