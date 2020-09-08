Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.