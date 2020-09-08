Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.42.

VSTO stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

