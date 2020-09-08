Vita Group Limited (VTG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 25th

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.09.
Vita Group Company Profile
