Vita Group Limited (VTG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 25th

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.09.

Vita Group Company Profile

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology products for small-to-medium business, retail, and large enterprise and government customers in Australia. The company also offers services, technology accessories, and men's active and lifestyle apparels. In addition, it provides medical grade skincare treatments and products.

