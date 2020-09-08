Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bradley Woods reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.39 on Friday. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

