Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.82. 495,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,018,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

