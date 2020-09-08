Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.28. 1,058,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.61, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

