Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $134.23. 1,090,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a PE ratio of -216.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

