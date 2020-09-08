Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, reaching $329.88. 4,423,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.73. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.