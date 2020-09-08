Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 106,403 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 9,538,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,533. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

