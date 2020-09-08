Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,188 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded down $9.03 on Tuesday, hitting $507.02. 5,559,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.59. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.