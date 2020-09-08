Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 100,055 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,177,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.87. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

