Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.88.

Shares of W opened at $260.94 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38, a PEG ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $40,151.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,695.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,523,428 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

