WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.07. WD-40 reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $195.89. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $187.66.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 34.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 112.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 42.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

