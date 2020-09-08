WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.73.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.