Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 566,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after buying an additional 65,994 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.