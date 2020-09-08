Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

