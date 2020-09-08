Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MAIFF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Recommended Story: Forex

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit