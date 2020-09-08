Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.79. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 503,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 267,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,557. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.