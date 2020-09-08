William Blair Initiates Coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $12.73 on Friday. Clarus has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 13.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 274,139 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Clarus by 225.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Clarus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Clarus by 35.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $733,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.