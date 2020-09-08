Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,634,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,335 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 34,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

