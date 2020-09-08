Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,144,060 over the last three months. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 93,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

