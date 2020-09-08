Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.03% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $37,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $85,949.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 44,629 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,533,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

