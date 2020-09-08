Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YTEN. National Securities upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

